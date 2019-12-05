1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

The Global “1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market:

1,4-Butanediol is used industrially as a solvent and in the manufacture of some types of plastics, elastic fibers and polyurethanes. 2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses. Applications include precursors to various plastics and pesticides.

In application, 1,4 Butanediol downstream is wide and recently 1,4 Butanediol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of THF, PBT, GBL, PU and others. Globally, the 1,4 Butanediol market is mainly driven by growing demand for THF which accounts for 52.38% global downstream consumption of 1,4 Butanediol in 2017.

BDO is readily soluble in water, alcohols, ketones, glycol ethers, and glycol ether acetates. It is less soluble in diethyl ether and esters. The liquid compound is not miscible with aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons and chlorinated hydrocarbons.

Although BDO can be slightly irritating to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract, it is considered non-toxic and only slightly hazardous to health. Ingestion of large quantities would be needed to produce adverse symptoms.

In 2019, the market size of 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) is 5690 million US$ and it will reach 10300 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO).

Top manufacturers/players:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Segment by Types:

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Segment by Applications:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

Through the statistical analysis, the 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In the end, the 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market covering all important parameters.

