1-Methylcyclopropene Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

1-Methylcyclopropene Market Manufactures:

AgroFresh (Dow)

Lytone

FloraLife

Shandong Yingyangyuan Food Technology

Lunuo

Shanghai Xianda Bio-Technology

XIAN YongTai

Xi Qin Biotechnology

HZPH 1-Methylcyclopropene Market Types:

â¥99%

â¥98%

Other 1-Methylcyclopropene Market Applications:

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers

Other Scope of Reports:

The worldwide market for 1-Methylcyclopropene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.