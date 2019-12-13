10-Deacetylbaccatin III Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About 10-Deacetylbaccatin III:

This report studies the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market. 10-Deacetylbaccatin III, also known as 10-DAB or 10-DAB III, is a closely related natural organic compounds isolated from dried needles and small branches of the European yew tree (Taxus baccata).10-Deacetylbaccatin III is a precursor to the anti-cancer drug docetaxel (Taxotere). pacitaxel (taxol); cabazitaxel. 10-10-deacetylbaccatin III was found to selectively inhibit the growth of L. DONOVANI intracellular amastigotes within J774 murine macrophages in vitro at nanomolar concentrations with an IC(50) value of 70 nM.

10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market Manufactures:

SM Herbals

Alchem International

Indena

South Pharmaceutical

HAOXUAN

Yuannan Hande

Sai Phytoceuticals

Sarv Biolabs Pvt

Aphios

Hainan Yew Pharmaceutical

â¥95%

â¥98.0%

Others 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market Applications:

Production of Docetaxel

Production of Paclitaxel

As new companies enter the market for finished paclitaxel, bulk demand will increase as competition forces down prices, the study notes, adding that, with the drug becoming more affordable, physicians are expected to prescribe it more freely. However, while demand may be rising, paclitaxel is derived from a natural resource, and its long-term availability is in question.

Yew trees are slow-growing, and the extraction process requires numerous trees to supply an adequate amount, it says. The possible scarcity of the product is spurring sales, especially to the research sector where large stocks are necessary for proper experimentation. However, the report notes that enterprising companies have found ways to circumvent this issue and increase supply.

With advances in technology, new and better ways of extracting paclitaxel have evolved, with plant cell culture techniques and genetic engineering also emerging as fruitful methods of enhancing production says F&S. These methods have resulted in ample and continuous supplies, which is expected to boost the quantities of bulk paclitaxel, and subsequently augment the revenues generated by finished products, the report adds.

The worldwide market for 10-Deacetylbaccatin III is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 74 million US$ in 2024, from 58 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.