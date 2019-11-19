1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) industry.

Geographically, 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Repot:

Solvay

Celanese

Eastman

Penta

CM

Chungdo

TNJ

KIGA

Kowa

Sabinsa About 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5): 1,2 Hexanediol is colorless transparent liquid with mild sweet flavor. It is soluble in water, ethanol, ether, and low-carbon aliphatic hydrocarbons. It can be used as solvents, spices, medical disinfectants. 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Industry report begins with a basic 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Applications:

Cosmetic

Ink

Medicine

What are the key factors driving the global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)?

Who are the key manufacturers in 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market? Scope of Report:

In consumption market, the Growth Rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and USA is still the main consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy and the shares are 27.03% and 41.52% in 2016, respectively.

There are two major classfications of 1,2 Hexanediol, Pharmaceutical Grade and Chemical Grade. Chemical Grade is the major classfication which account for 65.30% in 2016. 1,2 Hexanediol can be widely used in Cosmetic, Ink, Medicine and Others. Survey results showed that Medicine is the major consumption of 1,2 Hexanediol, which accounts for 34.89% in 2016. Due to the development of economy and its unique characteristics, in particular itâs no harm to peopleâs health, these industries will need more 1,2 Hexanediol. So, 1,2 Hexanediol has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for 1,2 Hexanediol is 1-Hexene and Formic acid. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of 1,2 Hexanediol industry.

The worldwide market for 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 54 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.