1,2,4,5-Tetramethylbenzene (Durene) Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

Short Details of 1,2,4,5-Tetramethylbenzene (Durene) Market Report – 1,2,4,5-tetramethylbenzene, namely durene, is a kind of colorless crystals solid powder(some companiesâ products are liquid for their low technology) with the formula C6H2(CH3)4. They can be divided into industry grade and reagent grade. They can be used for manufacturing PMDA, as organic synthesis intermediate or in other fields. At present the abroad companies usually put the 1,2,4,5-tetramethylbenzene used for the manufacture of PMA & PMDA directly, very few companies sold 1,2,4,5-tetramethylbenzene products. In China, the 1,2,4,5-tetramethylbenzene manufacturers sells them as the products, and partly of the companies used them as materials for the producing of PMA & PMDA too. So in this report we only static the products which transferring in the market not including the products which are not sold in the market. However, at present only the China manufacturers sold their products in the market, so in this report the companies are all China players.

Global 1,2,4,5-Tetramethylbenzene (Durene) market competition by top manufacturers

Yunnan Jiehua

Xingyuan

Hualun

Puyang Shenghuode

Wanshida

Changshu Alliance

Xueli

Liaoning Xinde

Liyang Chengxing





The main production process is to use C10 aromatic hydrocarbon, a kind of by-product of petrochemical industry, as the raw material. The big producersâ production facilities are usually located close to the supplier of raw material. Therefore, itâs convenient for them to obtain it. The Globalâs annual production of durene grew from 24540 MT to 29057 MT with an increase of 2.85% in the past 5 years from 2010 to 2014. The data shows us an increasing trend of production. The top 3 contributors are Yunnan Jiehua, Xingyuan, Hualun. Their total production is 13,025 MT which accounts for 44.83% of the Globalâs total production in 2014. The worldwide market for 1,2,4,5-Tetramethylbenzene (Durene) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Industry Grade

Reagent Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments PMDA

Organic Synthesis Intermediate