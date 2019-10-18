1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market 2019 Forecast To 2024 Based On Market 2019 Data Of The Period 2011-2019

International 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13541191

Short Details of 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Report – 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market report also covers in-depth description, competitive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active during this market and business strategies adopted by competitors together with their SWOT analysis. The 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market report also provides Porter analysis, analysis and market attractiveness that helps to higher perceive the market situation on macro and small level. facet by facet.

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) market competition by top manufacturers

ExxonMobil Chemical

SABIC

ENI

Chevron Phillips Chemical

INEOS

YEOCHUN NCC

SINOPEC

China Wanda Group

DOW

LG Chem

Shell

Total

Air Liquide

Lanxess

LyondellBasell

Evonik

TPC Group

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Braskem

BASF

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13541191

1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market report speaks about the manufacturing process, Type and Applications of 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Industry. The Report provides additional information on Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Sales Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Marketing Channel Future Trend, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Methodology, Analyst Introduction, Data Source. This Market report is a single point aid for all the Market research requirements.

The worldwide market for 1,3-Butadiene (BD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13541191

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

DMF Method

ACN Method

NMP Method

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Butadiene Rubber

ABS

SBR

NBR

Hexamethylenediamine

Other



Table of Contents

1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,3-Butadiene (BD)

1.2 Classification of 1,3-Butadiene (BD) by Types

1.2.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 DMF Method

1.2.4 ACN Method

1.2.5 NMP Method

1.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Butadiene Rubber

1.3.3 ABS

1.3.4 SBR

1.3.5 NBR

1.3.6 Hexamethylenediamine

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of 1,3-Butadiene (BD) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————–

3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America

———————–

10 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 DMF Method Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 ACN Method Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 NMP Method Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Butadiene Rubber Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 ABS Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 SBR Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 NBR Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Hexamethylenediamine Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.8 Other Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Browse complete table of contents at :- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13541191

About Us:

Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

OUR OTHER REPORT:

Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market Size, Share Analysis by Current Industry Status Growth Opportunities Top Key Players Target Audience and Forecast to 2024 Worldwide

Acetaldehyde Market Size, Share 2019 Industry Development Analysis, Global Trends,, Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Industry Insights by Top Key Players and, Forecast to 2024

Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size, Share 2019: Industry, Emerging Technologies, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2024

MABS Global Market Report 2019 Industry Analysis,, Trends, Scope, Growth, Future Opportunities, Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2024