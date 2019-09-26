1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size & Share 2019: Global Business Summary, Sales, Revenue and Progress Rate with Forecast 2024

The research report provides the 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision. The main supply of Butadiene is extracted from the mixed c4 stream produced in steam crackers, the c4 stream composition and yield depending on operations severity and feedstocks..

1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Sinopec

TPC Group

Braskem

Shell Chemical

CNPC

FPCC

BASF

ExxonMobil

JSR Corp

Lotte

LyondellBasell

Ineos O&P

LG Chem

Evonik and many more. 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market can be Split into:

Extractive Distillation

Oxidative Dehydrogenation. By Applications, the 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market can be Split into:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Others (Including Nitrile Rubber