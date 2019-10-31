 Press "Enter" to skip to content

1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Research Report Business Segmentation by Revenue and Market Structure Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

1,3-Butanediol

Global “1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) investments from 2019 till 2024.

About 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0):

1,3-Butanediol (also known as butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-Butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into ?-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Key Players:

  • OXEA
  • DAICEL
  • KH Neochem

    1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Types:

  • Chemical Synthesis
  • Fermentation

    1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Applications:

  • Cosmetic
  • Industrial

    Scope of the Report:

  • There are few companies in the 1,3-Butanediol industry currently. The industry has a high concentration and OXEA, DAICEL and KH Neochem accounted for 93.82% in 2017.
  • The global production market is concentrated in Japan and USA, Europe. The Japan region accounts about 49.27% share of the global production, followed by USA (about 27.42%) and Europe (23.31%) in 2017.
  • The consumption of China, USA, Europe and Japan were 8.51%, 22.53%, 18.02% and 25.22%, Japan is the main export region in the world.
  • There will be some 1,3-Butanediol manufacturers in China in the future, if the demand technology and policy meet the favorable change, even a project had been turned out by a company named Jilin DOT, but it has no 1,3-Butanediol product at present according to our survey.
  • Although sales of 1,3-Butanediol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the 1,3-Butanediol field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 70 million US$ in 2024, from 70 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) industry.

    Number of Pages: 101

