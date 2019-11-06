1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market 2019| Global Overview by Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Forecast to 2025

Global “1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market” report 2019 to 2025 gives a complete data about size and share of the market at an international level. It provides the latest sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market report recognizes the leading companies, the top brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market considering governmental, distribution or pricing issues. Data about 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) forecast to 2025 explain how the market is set to change.

About 1,4 Butanediol (BDO):

1,4-Butanediol is used industrially as a solvent and in the manufacture of some types of plastics, elastic fibers and polyurethanes. 2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses. Applications include precursors to various plastics and pesticides.

In application, 1,4 Butanediol downstream is wide and recently 1,4 Butanediol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of THF, PBT, GBL, PU and others. Globally, the 1,4 Butanediol market is mainly driven by growing demand for THF which accounts for 52.38% global downstream consumption of 1,4 Butanediol in 2017.

The global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market was valued at 5690 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 10300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

Top players covered in this 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market research report:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem

Xinjiang Tianye

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Shanxi BidiOu

Sichuan Tianhua

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

HNEC

TunHe

1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market registered another year of positive growth in 2019, with most targeted emerging consumer trends with innovation and a diversification of their products and application ranges. 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Segmentation Analysis: –

1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Types:

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Applications:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

“The years measured to estimate the market size of 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) are as follows: History Year: 2014-2018; Base Year: 2018; Estimated Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.”

The major objectives of this report are:

To analyse global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) expansion in United States, Europe and China.

To well profile the key players and broadly analyse their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Audience of 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Report: – Executives in marketing, strategic planning and new product development will find such discussions in our reports relevant and useful. Management advisors, investment financiers, merchants, suppliers, and governing authorities are amongst our regular clients served.

Key Questions Answered in 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Report:

How does the global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market look like in 2018?

What is the distribution of 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market by stage of development?

Which are the areas set to benefit the most from 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) in development?

How many companies are currently involved in 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) development? Which are the most active in the market?

What is the size of the global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market?

How much revenue will promise 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) in the market, and in development, record to 2025?

What are the key factors driving growth in the global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market?

What are the factors restraining the growth of global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market?

How do rules regarding 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) components differ among key geographical markets?

How will legal or political changes in the landscape affect the 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market?

What are the key differences in 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) regulatory pathways between United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America?

What are the regulatory evidence requirements in each country?

Detailed TOC of Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025: Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Size

2.1.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales 2014-2025

2.2 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued

No.of Pages: 119

