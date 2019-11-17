1,4-Butanediol Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

Global “1,4-Butanediol market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the 1,4-Butanediol market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the 1,4-Butanediol basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

1,4-Butanediol, colloquially known asÂ BD, is theÂ organic compoundÂ with theÂ formulaHOCH2CH2CH2CH2OH. It is a colorlessÂ viscousÂ liquid. It is one of four stableÂ isomersofÂ butanediol..

1,4-Butanediol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

SKChemical

BASF

Mitsui

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nan Ya

Ashland

Bioamber

Chemtura

Chongqing Jian Feng

Dairen Chemical

Genomatica

Invista

Saudi International Petrochemical Company

Shanxi Sanwei Group

and many more. 1,4-Butanediol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the 1,4-Butanediol Market can be Split into:

Reppe Process

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Others. By Applications, the 1,4-Butanediol Market can be Split into:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)