1,4 Butanediol Market 2020: Analysis by Sales Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Global Forecast to 2024

Global “1,4 Butanediol Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to 1,4 Butanediol market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13351922

1,4 Butanediol, commonly known as BDO, is an organic compound predominantly used as a solvent in industrial cleaners and glue removers such as tetrahydrofuran (THF). BDO is a saturated carbon-4 straight-chain dibasic alcohol. It is a colorless and almost odorless viscous liquid at room temperature. .

1,4 Butanediol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

SK Global Chemical

BASF

Mitsui

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nan Ya Plastics

Ashland

Bioamber

Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Industry

Dairen Chemical

Genomatica

SIPCHEM

Shanxi Sanwei Group and many more. 1,4 Butanediol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the 1,4 Butanediol Market can be Split into:

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process. By Applications, the 1,4 Butanediol Market can be Split into:

THF

PBT

GBL