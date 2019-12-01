1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry by Market Size, Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

Global “1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13836979

About of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene:

1,4-Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB, para-dichlorobenzene) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4Cl2. This colorless solid has a strong odor. In terms of its structure, the molecule consists of two chlorine atoms substituted for hydrogen at opposing sites on a benzene ring. The p-DCB is used a pesticide and a deodorant, most familiarly in mothballs in which it is a replacement for the more traditional naphthalene. p-DCB is also used as a precursor in the production of the polymer poly(p-phenylene sulfide).

1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Manufactures:

PPG

Yangnong Jiangsu

Nanhua Sinopec

Pengyu Jiangsu

Haichen

Bayer

Dacheng Shandong

Sumitomo Chemical

Monsanto

Kureha

Fenghuangdao Yangzhou Major Classification:

Type I

Type II Major Applications:

Disinfectant

Deodorant

Pesticide

Other Chemicals The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836979 Scope of Report:

At present, the major manufacturer of PDCB is located in China and most of them are in Jiangsu and Shandong areas. And China has been the biggest export PDCB country in the world.

PDCB is primarily used in mothballs and similar products to protect clothing from moths. Uses for individual PDCB products vary widely. Always read and follow the label when applying pesticide products. PDCB is also used in deodorant blocks for rest room toilets and trash containers. However the carcinogenicity of PDCB has caused the concern of public.

The PPS market increased greatly at the speed of nearly 8% annually in recent years. The production of PPS will consume great amount of PDCB in the future.

The worldwide market for 1,4-Dichlorobenzene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.