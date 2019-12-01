 Press "Enter" to skip to content

1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry by Market Size, Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

1,4-Dichlorobenzene

Global “1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene:

1,4-Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB, para-dichlorobenzene) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4Cl2. This colorless solid has a strong odor. In terms of its structure, the molecule consists of two chlorine atoms substituted for hydrogen at opposing sites on a benzene ring. The p-DCB is used a pesticide and a deodorant, most familiarly in mothballs in which it is a replacement for the more traditional naphthalene. p-DCB is also used as a precursor in the production of the polymer poly(p-phenylene sulfide).

1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Manufactures: 

  • PPG
  • Yangnong Jiangsu
  • Nanhua Sinopec
  • Pengyu Jiangsu
  • Haichen
  • Bayer
  • Dacheng Shandong
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Monsanto
  • Kureha
  • Fenghuangdao Yangzhou

    Major Classification:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Major Applications:

  • Disinfectant
  • Deodorant
  • Pesticide
  • Other Chemicals

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, the major manufacturer of PDCB is located in China and most of them are in Jiangsu and Shandong areas. And China has been the biggest export PDCB country in the world.
  • PDCB is primarily used in mothballs and similar products to protect clothing from moths. Uses for individual PDCB products vary widely. Always read and follow the label when applying pesticide products. PDCB is also used in deodorant blocks for rest room toilets and trash containers. However the carcinogenicity of PDCB has caused the concern of public.
  • The PPS market increased greatly at the speed of nearly 8% annually in recent years. The production of PPS will consume great amount of PDCB in the future.
  • The worldwide market for 1,4-Dichlorobenzene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

