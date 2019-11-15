1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global "1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market" focuses on the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

The report provides a basic overview of the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

At present, the major manufacturer of PDCB is located in China and most of them are in Jiangsu and Shandong areas. And China has been the biggest export PDCB country in the world.

PDCB is primarily used in mothballs and similar products to protect clothing from moths. Uses for individual PDCB products vary widely. Always read and follow the label when applying pesticide products. PDCB is also used in deodorant blocks for rest room toilets and trash containers. However the carcinogenicity of PDCB has caused the concern of public.

The PPS market increased greatly at the speed of nearly 8% annually in recent years. The production of PPS will consume great amount of PDCB in the future.

The worldwide market for 1,4-Dichlorobenzene is expected to grow over the next five years.