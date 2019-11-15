 Press "Enter" to skip to content

1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

1,4-Dichlorobenzene

Global “1,4-Dichlorobenzene Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • PPG
  • Yangnong Jiangsu
  • Nanhua Sinopec
  • Pengyu Jiangsu
  • Haichen
  • Bayer
  • Dacheng Shandong
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Monsanto
  • Kureha
  • Fenghuangdao Yangzhou

    The report provides a basic overview of the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Types:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Applications:

  • Disinfectant
  • Deodorant
  • Pesticide
  • Other Chemicals

    Finally, the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, the major manufacturer of PDCB is located in China and most of them are in Jiangsu and Shandong areas. And China has been the biggest export PDCB country in the world.
  • PDCB is primarily used in mothballs and similar products to protect clothing from moths. Uses for individual PDCB products vary widely. Always read and follow the label when applying pesticide products. PDCB is also used in deodorant blocks for rest room toilets and trash containers. However the carcinogenicity of PDCB has caused the concern of public.
  • The PPS market increased greatly at the speed of nearly 8% annually in recent years. The production of PPS will consume great amount of PDCB in the future.
  • The worldwide market for 1,4-Dichlorobenzene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 121

    1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

