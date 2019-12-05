1,5-Pentanediol Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “1,5-Pentanediol Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the 1,5-Pentanediol industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The 1,5-Pentanediol research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13728146

1,5-Pentanediol is the organic compound with the formula HOCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH. Like other diols, this viscous colourless liquid is used as plasticizer and also forms polyesters that are used as emulsifying agents and resin intermediates..

1,5-Pentanediol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

UBE

ZHEJIANG BOADGE CHEMICAL

Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary

Yuanli

Hefei Evergreen Chemical

Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals

and many more. 1,5-Pentanediol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the 1,5-Pentanediol Market can be Split into:

98% Purity

99% Purity. By Applications, the 1,5-Pentanediol Market can be Split into:

PPT

Plasticizer

Polyurethane