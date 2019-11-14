1,5-Pentanediol Market 2019 Extend Growth and Technology Leadership: Market Size, Trends, Challenges, Forecast by 2023

Global "1,5-Pentanediol Market" Research Report covers the current state and the development of a growing trending industry. This report analyzes the research on size, share, supply, export, import, revenue, details and cost analysis, sourcing strategy, technology and market impact factor.

About 1,5-Pentanediol Market Report: 1,5-Pentanediol is the organic compound with the formula HOCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH. Like other diols, this viscous colourless liquid is used as plasticizer and also forms polyesters that are used as emulsifying agents and resin intermediates.

Top manufacturers/players: BASF, UBE, ZHEJIANG BOADGE CHEMICAL, Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary, Yuanli, Hefei Evergreen Chemical, Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals,

1,5-Pentanediol Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The 1,5-Pentanediol Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The 1,5-Pentanediol Market report depicts the global market of 1,5-Pentanediol Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

