1,6-Dichlorohexane Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

1,6-Dichlorohexane

Global “1,6-Dichlorohexane Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present 1,6-Dichlorohexane market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market:

  • 1,6-Dichlorohexane is an organic compound. CAS is 2163-00-0. The molecular formula is C6H12Cl2. It is a colorless or light yellow transparent liquid at room temperature and has a density higher than that of water (1.068 g/mL). 1,6-Dichlorohexane is a dichloro compound that can be used in pharmaceutical synthesis, industrial production and other fields.
  • In 2019, the market size of 1,6-Dichlorohexane is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,6-Dichlorohexane. This report studies the global market size of 1,6-Dichlorohexane, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the 1,6-Dichlorohexane production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Crescent Chemical
  • Junsei Chemical  
  • Evonik Degussa GmbH
  • Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology
  • Zouping Mingxing Chemical
  • YanCheng LongShen Chemical
  • LIANG ZOU KUANG YE
  • Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of 1,6-Dichlorohexane:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Purity(>99%)
  • Purity(99%-95%)
  • Purity(<95%)

    1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Drug Research
  • Biology Research
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 1,6-Dichlorohexane in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 1,6-Dichlorohexane Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size

    2.2 1,6-Dichlorohexane Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for 1,6-Dichlorohexane Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 1,6-Dichlorohexane Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 1,6-Dichlorohexane Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 1,6-Dichlorohexane Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Production by Type

    6.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Type

    6.3 1,6-Dichlorohexane Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

