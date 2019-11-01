1,6 Hexanediol Market 2019 Growth Factor Analysis by Demand Status, Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2025

The “1,6 Hexanediol Market”2019-2025 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects. The Global 1,6 Hexanediol market report aims to provide an overview of 1,6 Hexanediol Market players with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geographical region. It also provides market share & size, revenue forecast, growth opportunity. The most recent trending report Worldwide 1,6 Hexanediol Economy by Manufacturers, Regions, kind and application, forecast to 2025 provided by Market Reports World is an educational study covering the marketplace with detailed analysis.
1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located.Currently, BASF, Ube Industries, Lanxess and Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology are the leaders of 1,6-hexanediol industry. BASF is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of UPC Group were 42872 tons, and the company held a sales share of 40.59%.1,6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. The demand for 1,6-Hexanediol has improved in recent years due to its increased consumption in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the increasing use of 1,6-Hexanediol in varied applications, such as coatings, PU, acrylates, and polyester resins, among others, has further contributed to the growth of this industry. As a result, demand for 1,6-Hexanediol largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. 1,6-Hexanediol is mainly used for coating, polyurethane and polyester plasticizers. In 2017, coating application held 31% of the consumption market share. The industry has fewer manufacturers and higher technical barriers. Howeve, the downstream consumer groups of 1,6-Hexanediol are numerous. Trade flows in the 1,6-Hexanediol industry are relatively frequent.The global 1,6 Hexanediol market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on 1,6 Hexanediol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 1,6 Hexanediol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 1,6 Hexanediol in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 1,6 Hexanediol manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry.
Major Key Players of 1,6 Hexanediol Market:
- BASF
- Ube Industries
- Lanxess
- Perstorp
- Shandong Yuanli
- Lishui Nanming Chemical
- Coating
- Polyurethane
- Polyester Plasticizers
- Others
Types of 1,6 Hexanediol Market:
- Purity Grade 99%
- Purity Grade 99.7%
- Others
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Key questions answered in the report:
-What will the market growth rate of 1,6 Hexanediol market in 2025?
-What are the key factors motivating the global 1,6 Hexanediol market?
-Who are the important key players in 1,6 Hexanediol market space?
-What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the 1,6 Hexanediol market?
-What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of 1,6 Hexanediol market?
-What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of 1,6 Hexanediol industries?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Major-Type
1.4.3 Independent-Type
1.4.4 Administrator-Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Commonweal
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 1,6 Hexanediol Market Size
2.2 1,6 Hexanediol Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 1,6 Hexanediol Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 1,6 Hexanediol Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 1,6 Hexanediol Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)…..
3.4 Date of entering into 1,6 Hexanediol Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Continue…..
Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Global 1,6 Hexanediol market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global 1,6 Hexanediol market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
1,6 Hexanediol Market Forecast (2019-2025):
Market Size Forecast: Global 1,6 Hexanediol market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.
Key Data (Revenue): Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.
Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2023 by segments and geographical regions.
Regional analysis: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.
1,6 Hexanediol Market Include the Following Manufacturers Based on 1,6 Hexanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. The analysis of the 1,6 Hexanediol Market is a thorough study that offers a select combination of skillful market realities. The study shows changing trends of the market as well as the size of each separate segment in this market. Various product types and application are shown below.
Application of 1,6 Hexanediol Market: