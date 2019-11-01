1,6 Hexanediol Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Global “1,6 Hexanediol Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present 1,6 Hexanediol market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Get A Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14500715

About 1,6 Hexanediol Market:

1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located.

Currently, BASF, Ube Industries, Lanxess and Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology are the leaders of 1,6-hexanediol industry. BASF is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of UPC Group were 42872 tons, and the company held a sales share of 40.59%.

1,6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. The demand for 1,6-Hexanediol has improved in recent years due to its increased consumption in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the increasing use of 1,6-Hexanediol in varied applications, such as coatings, PU, acrylates, and polyester resins, among others, has further contributed to the growth of this industry. As a result, demand for 1,6-Hexanediol largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. 1,6-Hexanediol is mainly used for coating, polyurethane and polyester plasticizers. In 2017, coating application held 31% of the consumption market share. The industry has fewer manufacturers and higher technical barriers. Howeve, the downstream consumer groups of 1,6-Hexanediol are numerous. Trade flows in the 1,6-Hexanediol industry are relatively frequent.

In 2019, the market size of 1,6 Hexanediol is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,6 Hexanediol. Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Covers the Manufacturers:

BASF

Ube Industries

Lanxess

Perstorp

Shandong Yuanli

Lishui Nanming Chemical

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of 1,6 Hexanediol:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Inquire and share your questions if any before the purchase on this report at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14500715

1,6 Hexanediol Market Report Segment by Types:

Purity Grade 99%

Purity Grade 99.7%

Others

1,6 Hexanediol Market Report Segmented by Application:

Coating

Polyurethane

Polyester Plasticizers

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 1,6 Hexanediol in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Purchase This Report (Price 3280 USD for A Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14500715

1,6 Hexanediol Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,6 Hexanediol Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Size

2.2 1,6 Hexanediol Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for 1,6 Hexanediol Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 1,6 Hexanediol Production by Manufacturers

3.2 1,6 Hexanediol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 1,6 Hexanediol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 1,6 Hexanediol Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Production by Type

6.2 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Revenue by Type

6.3 1,6 Hexanediol Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global 1,6 Hexanediol Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14500715,TOC

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size 2019: Research Methodology, Top Manufactures and Market Size Estimate 2025

Global Black Pellets Market 2019: Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Global Trends, Industry Status, Key Players Forecast till 2023

Homeopathic Medicine Market 2019 by Global Industry Size, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Production, Consumption, Supplier, Cost Structure Market Analysis Forecast to 2025

Electrical Fuses Market Cost Analysis, Size, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application to 2025