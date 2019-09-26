1,6 Hexanediol Market Size & share 2019: Analysis by Key Growth Factors, Ongoing Trends, Market Perspective and Forecast till 2024

Global “1,6 Hexanediol Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the 1,6 Hexanediol market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global 1,6 Hexanediol market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located..

1,6 Hexanediol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Ube Industries

Lanxess

Perstorp

Lishui Nanming Chemical

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals and many more. 1,6 Hexanediol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the 1,6 Hexanediol Market can be Split into:

Purity Grade 99%

Purity Grade 99.7%

Others. By Applications, the 1,6 Hexanediol Market can be Split into:

Coating

Polyurethane

Polyester Plasticizers