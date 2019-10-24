2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane

2,2-Dimethoxypropane is an organic compound and an alkylating reagent, which is also named as DMP for short. The chemical formula is C5H12O2 and the molecular formula is (CH3)2C(OCH3)2. It is the acetalisation product of acetone and methanol. 2,2-Dimethoxypropane is an intermediate for the synthesis of 2-methoxypropene. In histology, DMP is now considered to be more efficient than ethanol for the dehydration of animal tissue.

The following Manufactures are included in the 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market report:

ASF

Ningbo Huana Chemical

Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical

Hangzhou Ruiqi Chemical

Various policies and news are also included in the 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market report. Various costs involved in the production of 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane industry. 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market Types:

<99.0%

99.0-99.5%

>99.5% 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market Applications:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Pesticide Industry

Perfume Industry