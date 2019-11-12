 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market 2019 by Size, Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid

Global “2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Perstorp
  • OXEA
  • KH Neochem
  • Eastman
  • BASF
  • DOW
  • Elekeiroz
  • Shenyang Zhangming
  • Qingan
  • JXDC

    The report provides a basic overview of the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Types:

  • Butyraldehyde method
  • Octanol method
  • Others

    2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Applications:

  • Paint driers
  • Ester type lubricants
  • Plasticizers
  • PVC stabilizers
  • Catalysts
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

    Finally, the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, Butyraldehyde method and octanol method are the main manufacture technologies for 2-ethylhexanoic acid. The main technology is butyraldehyde method in Europe, USA and Japan, however, octanol method is the main technology in China. Butyraldehyde is the main material for butyraldehyde method and octanol, sodium hydroxide for octanol method. Most manufacturers produce raw materials by themselves. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is mainly applied in paint driers, ester type lubricants, plasticizers, PVC stabilizers, catalysts, pharmaceuticals and other industries, of which paint driers industry occupies the largest share.
  • The worldwide market for 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122

    1 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

