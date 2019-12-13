2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market” report 2020 focuses on the 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market resulting from previous records. 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market:

2-ethylhexyl acrylate is one of the constituents of acrylic polymeric latex. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate appears as a clear liquid and offers good flexibility and dilution properties. It is known to undergo free-radical solution polymerization with methyl methacrylate to form pressure-sensitive adhesives. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate is a useful feedstock for chemical synthesis, as it readily undergoes addition reactions with a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds. Copolymers of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be prepared with acrylic acid and its salts; amides and esters; and methacrylates, acrylonitrile, maleic acid esters, vinyl acetate, and vinyl chlorides. The polymerization reaction of the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be initiated by light, peroxides, heat, or contaminants. It reacts aggressively when combined with strong oxidants and can form explosive mixtures with atmospheric temperature above 80Â°C. The chemical, physical, and toxicological properties of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be significantly modified by using additives or stabilizers. Major applications of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate include superabsorbent polymers, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastics, and printing inks.

The global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Covers Following Key Players:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Eastman

Formosa Plastics

Ashland

The Toagosei Group

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA):

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market by Types:

â¥99.0%

â¥99.5%

Others

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market by Applications:

Paints and Inks

Adhesives

Construction Materials

Others

The Study Objectives of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Are:

To analyze and research the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Detailed TOC of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size

2.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Regions

4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Regions

5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Type

6.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Type

6.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

