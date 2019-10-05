2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2024: Market Reports World

2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Report – 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and polymerizable monomer.2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market competition by top manufacturers

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

NOF Corporation

BASF Group

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

Kyoeisha Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

According to its manufacturing process, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate can be got from methacrylic acid esterification or methyl methacrylate transesterification. Since price of methacrylic acid is higher than that of methyl methacrylate, 2-EHMA manufacturers prefer to adopt methyl methacrylate transesterification method to produce 2-EHMA.

Europe and Japan are the major production bases of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2017, European capacity was about 11000 MT, holding 47.70% share. Japan is the follower, who had 6450 MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate capacity.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer as well. Global consumption volume of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate was 18827MT in 2017, while Europe consumed about 6758MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. The second largest consumer is North America, whose consumption volume was 4297 MT.

The worldwide market for 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 83 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Esterification Type

Transesterification Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Paints and coatings

Adhesive and sealants

Fiber treatment agents

Others

Table of Contents

1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA)

1.2 Classification of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) by Types

1.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

