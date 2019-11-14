2-Heptanone Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Growth Potential Report from 2019-2025

Global “2-Heptanone Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of 2-Heptanone industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global 2-Heptanone market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About 2-Heptanone Market:

2-Heptanone, also called MAK (Methyl n-Amyl Ketone), has a high solvent activity, slow evaporation rate, low density, low surface tension, and high boiling point. These properties make MAK a very good solvent for cellulosic lacquers, acrylic lacquers, and high-solids coatings. Because regulations limit the weight of solvent per gallon of coating, formulators favor the use of low-density solvents that help reduce the VOC content of a coating. MAK is lower in density than ester, aromatic hydrocarbons, and glycol ether solvents with similar evaporation rates. The low density and high activity of MAK are significant advantages when formulating high-solids coatings to meet VOC guidelines. MAK is also used as a polymerization solvent for high solids acrylic resins.

The global 2-Heptanone market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Heptanone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Heptanone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Eastman

Xinhua Chemical

MG Chemicals

KH Neochem

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

2-Heptanone Market by Types:

â¥99%

ï¼99%

2-Heptanone Market by Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Process Solvents

Automotive

Other

The study objectives of 2-Heptanone Market report are:

To analyze and study the 2-Heptanone Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key 2-Heptanone manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

