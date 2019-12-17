2-Heptanone Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “2-Heptanone Market” report 2020 focuses on the 2-Heptanone industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. 2-Heptanone market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the 2-Heptanone market resulting from previous records. 2-Heptanone market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About 2-Heptanone Market:

2-Heptanone, also called MAK (Methyl n-Amyl Ketone), has a high solvent activity, slow evaporation rate, low density, low surface tension, and high boiling point. These properties make MAK a very good solvent for cellulosic lacquers, acrylic lacquers, and high-solids coatings. Because regulations limit the weight of solvent per gallon of coating, formulators favor the use of low-density solvents that help reduce the VOC content of a coating. MAK is lower in density than ester, aromatic hydrocarbons, and glycol ether solvents with similar evaporation rates. The low density and high activity of MAK are significant advantages when formulating high-solids coatings to meet VOC guidelines. MAK is also used as a polymerization solvent for high solids acrylic resins.

The global 2-Heptanone market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Heptanone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Heptanone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

2-Heptanone Market Covers Following Key Players:

Eastman

Xinhua Chemical

MG Chemicals

KH Neochem

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2-Heptanone:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 2-Heptanone in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

2-Heptanone Market by Types:

â¥99%

ï¼99%

2-Heptanone Market by Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Process Solvents

Automotive

Other

The Study Objectives of 2-Heptanone Market Are:

To analyze and research the global 2-Heptanone status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key 2-Heptanone manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Detailed TOC of 2-Heptanone Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-Heptanone Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 2-Heptanone Market Size

2.2 2-Heptanone Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for 2-Heptanone Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 2-Heptanone Production by Manufacturers

3.2 2-Heptanone Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 2-Heptanone Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 2-Heptanone Production by Regions

4.1 Global 2-Heptanone Production by Regions

5 2-Heptanone Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global 2-Heptanone Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global 2-Heptanone Production by Type

6.2 Global 2-Heptanone Revenue by Type

6.3 2-Heptanone Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global 2-Heptanone Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

