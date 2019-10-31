2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market 2019-2024 by Product Type, Applications, Revenue, Opportunities, Players, Regions

Global “2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate investments from 2019 till 2024.

About 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate:

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Key Players:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

Sanmu Group 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Types:

93%?Purity?97%

97%?Purity?99%

99%?Purity 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Applications:

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

Others Scope of the Report:

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate downstream is wide and recently 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, and others. Globally, the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Coatings and Reactive Resins. Coatings and Reactive Resins accounts for nearly 67.25% of total downstream consumption of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate can be mainly divided into 93%?Purity?97%, 97%?Purity?99% and 99%?Purity which 97%?Purity?99% captures about 49.87% of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate.

The worldwide market for 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.