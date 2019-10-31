 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market 2019-2024 by Product Type, Applications, Revenue, Opportunities, Players, Regions

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

2-Hydroxyethyl

Global “2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate investments from 2019 till 2024.

About 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate:

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Key Players:

  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Evonik
  • Dow
  • Geo
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • MGC
  • Sanlian Chem
  • Anhui Renxin
  • Zibo Xinglu Chemical
  • Hickory
  • Anshun Chem
  • Fangda Chem
  • Hechuang Chem
  • Sanmu Group

    2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Types:

  • 93%?Purity?97%
  • 97%?Purity?99%
  • 99%?Purity

    2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Applications:

  • Coatings
  • Reactive Resins
  • Adhesives
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate downstream is wide and recently 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, and others. Globally, the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Coatings and Reactive Resins. Coatings and Reactive Resins accounts for nearly 67.25% of total downstream consumption of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global.
  • 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate can be mainly divided into 93%?Purity?97%, 97%?Purity?99% and 99%?Purity which 97%?Purity?99% captures about 49.87% of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate.
  • The worldwide market for 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate industry.

    Number of Pages: 123

    1 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

