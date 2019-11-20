2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market 2019-2024 Size, Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

Global “2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

Sanmu Group The report provides a basic overview of the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Types:

93%â¤Purityï¼97%

97%â¤Purityï¼99%

99%â¤Purity 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Applications:

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Applications:

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

Others

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate downstream is wide and recently 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, and others. Globally, the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Coatings and Reactive Resins. Coatings and Reactive Resins accounts for nearly 67.25% of total downstream consumption of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate can be mainly divided into 93%â¤Purityï¼97%, 97%â¤Purityï¼99% and 99%â¤Purity which 97%â¤Purityï¼99% captures about 49.87% of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate.

The worldwide market for 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.