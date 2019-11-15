2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market 2019-2024: Product Category, Suppliers, Value, Applications and Market Growth

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market Repot:

Dow

Evonik

Nippon Shokubai

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Anhui Renxin

Changzhou Hickory Chemical

Haihang Industry

Chizhou Fangda

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical

HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology

2-hydroxypropyl methacrylate (HPMA) is an enoate ester that is the 1-methacryloyl derivative of propane-1,2-diol. It has a role as a polymerisation monomer. It derives from a propane-1,2-diol and a methacrylic acid. 2-Hydroxypropyl methacrylate (HPMA), a colorless transparent liquid, is a kind of special methacrylate monomer, which is mainly used in coatings, reactive resins and adhesives.

â¥96% HPMA

â¥97% HPMA

â¥98% HPMA

Others 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market Applications:

Coating

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

What are the key factors driving the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)?

Who are the key manufacturers in 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) market?

Scope of Report:

The worldwide market for 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.