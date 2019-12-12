2-In-1 Laptops Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

A 2-in-1 PC, also known as a 2-in-1 tablet, 2-In-1 Laptops, 2-in-1 detachable laplet, or simply 2-in-1, is a portable computer that shares characteristics of both tablets and laptops. Before the emergence of 2-in-1s, the terms convertible and hybrid were already in use by technology journalists. The term convertible typically referred to 2-in-1 PCs that featured some type of keyboard concealment mechanism that allowed the keyboard to be slid or rotated behind the back of the chassis, while the term hybrid typically referred to devices that featured a hot-pluggable complimentary keyboard.

Apple

Microsoft

Lenovo

Samsung

HP

Dell

Asus

Huawei

Screen Size Less Than 12 inch

Screen Size 12-14 inch

Screen Size More Than 14 inch 2-In-1 Laptops Market Applications:

Windows

Android

IOS

The 2-In-1 Laptops Market has developed rapidly in the past five years, and were greatly welcomed by people around the world. Currently the market has matured and being dominated by North America and Europe; Asia Pacifica is the fastest developing region, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.

Currently, the Windows 2-In-1 Laptops are dominating the global market, in future the Android and the dual system (Android & Windows) will play more important roles; and now most of the screen size is between 10 inch and 13 inch, but some players have released the larger screens to meet the multiplex demand.

The worldwide market for 2-In-1 Laptops is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% over the next five years, will reach 45100 million US$ in 2024, from 18600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.