2-In-1 Laptops Market Consumption Market Share by Application, by Types and Major Manufacturers

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

2-In-1

The report shows positive growth in “2-In-1 Laptops Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. 2-In-1 Laptops industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. 2-In-1 Laptops Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

A 2-in-1 PC, also known as a 2-in-1 tablet, 2-In-1 Laptops, 2-in-1 detachable laplet, or simply 2-in-1, is a portable computer that shares characteristics of both tablets and laptops. Before the emergence of 2-in-1s, the terms convertible and hybrid were already in use by technology journalists. The term convertible typically referred to 2-in-1 PCs that featured some type of keyboard concealment mechanism that allowed the keyboard to be slid or rotated behind the back of the chassis, while the term hybrid typically referred to devices that featured a hot-pluggable complimentary keyboard.

Some top manufacturers in 2-In-1 Laptops Market: –

  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Lenovo
  • Samsung
  • HP and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The 2-In-1 Laptops Market has developed rapidly in the past five years, and were greatly welcomed by people around the world. Currently the market has matured and being dominated by North America and Europe; Asia Pacifica is the fastest developing region, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.
  • Currently, the Windows 2-In-1 Laptops are dominating the global market, in future the Android and the dual system (Android & Windows) will play more important roles; and now most of the screen size is between 10 inch and 13 inch, but some players have released the larger screens to meet the multiplex demand.
  • The worldwide market for 2-In-1 Laptops is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% over the next five years, will reach 45100 million US$ in 2024, from 18600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Screen Size Less Than 12 inch
  • Screen Size 12-14 inch
  • Screen Size More Than 14 inch

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Windows
  • Android
  • IOS
  • Other

    2-In-1 Laptops Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global 2-In-1 Laptops market.

    Chapter 1- to describe 2-In-1 Laptops Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of 2-In-1 Laptops, with sales, revenue, and price of 2-In-1 Laptops, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of 2-In-1 Laptops, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- 2-In-1 Laptops market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 2-In-1 Laptops sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This 2-In-1 Laptops report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the 2-In-1 Laptops market players.

