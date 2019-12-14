 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

Global2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market size.

About 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive:

2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives are super strong adhesives which are categorized as wound glue or tissue glue. Cyanoacrylate is the generic name of a family of super strong glues that are capable of joining any type of surfaces instantly. Cyanoacrylate based adhesives are extensively used in many applications including industrial, medical and domestic applications. 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate however is mainly used in medical, veterinary and first aid applications. Cyanoacrylates have a property by virtue of which they solidify rapidly on contact with weak bases such as water and blood and are used for endoscopic applications.

Top Key Players of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market:

  • Ethicon
  • Zoetis Inc
  • Chemence Medical
  • GluStitch Inc
  • Advanced Medical Solutions
  • 3M
  • Aesculap (B.Braun)
  • Millpledge Pharmaceuticals
  • Meyer-Haake
  • Medline
  • Cohera Medical
  • Adhezion Biomedical
  • Compont Medical Devices
  • Cartell Chemical
  • Fuaile Tech

    Major Types covered in the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market report are:

  • Human Use
  • Veterinary Use

    Major Applications covered in the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market report are:

  • Surgery Operation
  • Orthopedic Operation
  • Veterinary Application
  • Others

    Scope of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market:

  • In global market, the production of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive increases from 12008 K Units in 2011 to 15618 K Units in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 6.79%. In 2015, the global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market is led by North America, capturing about 41.86% of global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.35% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive are concentrated in Ethicon, Zoetis Inc, Chemence Medical, GluStitch Inc, Advanced Medical Solutions and 3M.
  • North America was the largest regional market for 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive, with revenue exceeding USD 101 Million in 2015. It is further expected to grow due to surgical procedures and treatment. In addition, Europe is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 8.93% from 2011 to 2025.
  • In application, the market for 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives is driven by its application in surgery operation, orthopedic operation and veterinary application. Globally, the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market is mainly driven by growing demand for surgery operation which accounts for nearly 52.59% of total downstream consumption of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive in global in 2015.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive is estimated to be 24910 K Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Report pages: 137  

