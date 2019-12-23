2 Shot Injection Molding Market Extensive Analysis 2020 Report Specified by Production, Technology, Competition, and Revenue Estimates till 2025

Summary

Double Injection, sometimes known as 2 material 2 shot molding or 2K molding, is an innovative manufacturing process used to produce complicated molded parts from two different materials. Through a highly specialized and automated process we carefully control the injection of multiple materials, including two different kinds of resin, into a single, multi-chambered mold. Double Injection advantages include: Lower unit cost, improved part integrity, multi-material efficiency, higher-quality plastic part fabrication, reduced handling and secondary assembly, reduces cost and waste associated with assembly defects and enhanced tactile and cosmetic product features. The global 2 Shot Injection Molding market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

In 2018, the global 2 Shot Injection Molding Market size was XX million US$ and it is expected to reach XX million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of XX.X % between 2019 and 2025.

The key companies profiled in this report are:

Gemini Group, Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited, Evco Plastics, Rogan Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Biomedical Polymers, Carclo Technical Plastics, Yomura Technologies, Nyloncraft,

Major objectives of report are:

To analyse the openings in the market for stakeholders by finding the high growth segments.

To purposefully analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their influence to the market

To analyse competitive growths such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To study detailed profile of key players and widely analyse their growth strategies.

2 Shot Injection Molding Market by Applications:

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Packaging 2 Shot Injection Molding Market by Types:

Silicones

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polystyrene

Plastics (Nylon and PBT)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)