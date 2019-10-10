2019-2024 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Production Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Clear-Aligner Treatment is orthodontic devices that are a transparent, plastic form of dental braces used to adjust teeth.Professional Treatment segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of 85.2% in 2017.Adults segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of 83.7% in 2017.North America is the dominant market in the global Clear-Aligner Treatment market in terms of value. According to this study, over the next five years the Clear-Aligner Treatment market will register a 25.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4520 million by 2024, from US$ 1460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Clear-Aligner Treatment business.

Align Technology

ClearCorrect

Dentsply Sirona

Angelalign

Danaher Ormco

Smartee

Irok

BioMers

ClearPath Orthodontics

Geniova

Clarus Company

EZ SMILE

3M

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Segmentation by product type:

Professional Treatment

Segmentation by application:

Adults