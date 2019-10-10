2019-2024 Global Insect Feed Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Seaweed powder is made from marine natural seaweed, supplemented by a small amount of marine microalgae. Natural seaweed powder is rich in seaweed polysaccharides, mannitol, amino acids, proteins, vitamins and potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, iodine, selenium, cobalt and other trace elements.At present, the major manufacturers of seaweed powder are Algea, FMC, etc. Algea is the world leader, holding 10.6% sales market share in 2018.In application, Seaweed Powder downstream is wide.the major application are feed and Food & Beverages. According to this study, over the next five years the Insect Feed market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 130 million by 2024, from US$ 110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Insect Feed business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Algea

FMC

Maxicrop

Mara Seaweed

Aquamin

Grower’s Secret

Natural Escentials

Viet Delta

Qingdao Blue Tresure

Rongcheng Jingyi

Baoji Earay Bio-Tech Segmentation by product type:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Segmentation by application:

Feed Industry

Gardening

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages