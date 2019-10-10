2019-2024 Global Low Melting Fiber Market Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin, Import Export Consumption

Low Melting Fiber refers to a bi-component fiber used as a thermal bonding fiber and its structure is typically a sheath/core type. It is composed of a sheath polymer and a core polymer. The melting point of the sheath polymer is lower than that of the core polymer.The global Low Melting Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Korea, and China, such as Huvis, Toray Chemical Korea, Far Eastern New Century, Nan Ya Plastics and XiangLu Chemical Fibers.Low Melting Fiber downstream is wide and recently Low Melting Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Automotive, Bedding Industry, Construction and Others. Globally, the Low Melting Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Automotive. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Low Melting Fiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth. According to this study, over the next five years the Low Melting Fiber market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2620 million by 2024, from US$ 1790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Low Melting Fiber business.

Huvis

Toray Chemical Korea

Far Eastern New Century

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Ningbo Dafa

Taekwang

IFG Exelto NV

Hickory Springs

Dividan

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

CNV Corporation

Shyam Fibers Segmentation by product type:

Melting Point ?130 ?

Melting Point >130 ? Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Bedding Industry

Construction