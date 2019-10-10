2019-2024 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin, Import Export Consumption

Polyvinyl chloride film is made of PVC resin and other modifiers by rolling process or blow molding process. According to this study, over the next five years the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Plastic Film Corporation

Bonset America Corporation

Walton Plastics

Tekra

Presco

ACG North America

Ronald Mark Associates

Teknor Apex

Plastatech

Achilles USA

NanYa Plastics Corporation USA

Grafix Plastics

Adams Plastics

Marvel

Caprihans India Limited

TMI LLC

Raj Incorporated

ZK Plastic

Win Plastic Extrusions

Riflex Film Segmentation by product type:

Rigid PVC Films

Monomeric Flexible PVC Films

Polymeric Flexible PVC Films

Others Segmentation by application:

Packaging

Medical

Printing

Building Materials