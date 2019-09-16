2019-2024 HbA1c Testing Device Market Report by Manufacturers, Size, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue

HbA1c levels, which reflect the average plasma glucose concentration over the preceding three months, play a pivotal role in the diagnosis, assessment, and monitoring of diabetes. The immediate feedback of HbA1c levels is highly effective for controlling plasma glucose levels. The global average price of HbA1c Testing Device is in the decreasing trend, from 1967 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1909 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of HbA1c Testing Device includes Bench-top, Compact, Portable, and the proportion of bench-top in 2016 is about 50%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

HbA1c Testing Device is widely used in hospitals, homecare and other place. The most proportion of HbA1c Testing Device is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 50%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Siemens

Tosoh

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Trinity Biotech

HUMAN Diagnostics

Arkray

OSANG Healthcare

Erba Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics

GREEN CROSS MEDIS

Liteon Technology

DiaSys Diagnostic

EKF Diagnostics

Convergent Technologies HbA1c Testing Device Market by Types

Bench-top

Compact

Portable HbA1c Testing Device Market by Applications

Hospital

Homecare