2019-2024 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Research Report, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Manufactures: CREMER

CREMER

Carotino Group

Wilmar

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

VVF

Vantage

Timur OleoChemicals

PMC Biogenix

Pacific Oleochemicals

Jingu Group

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Types:

Crude Palm Oil (CPO)

Palm Kernel Oil (PKO)

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Applications: Fatty Alcohols

Fatty Alcohols

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food

Lubricant & Additives

Solvent/Co-Solvent

Other

Scope of Reports:

The classification of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives includes CPO and PKO, and the proportion of CPO in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Asia-Pacific is the largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, with a production market share nearly 65% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

The worldwide market for Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.