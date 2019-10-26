 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2019-2025 2D Gesture Recognition Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 26, 2019

2D

2D Gesture Recognition Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of 2D Gesture Recognition industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global 2D Gesture Recognition market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About 2D Gesture Recognition Market:

  • Gesture recognition is a mathematical calculation of interactions performed by a human being via a computing device. The interactions performed are passed through a number of mathematical algorithms before the computing device interprets it. Gesture recognition involves:
  • Gesture recognition enhances efficiency and ease of usage for the underlying logical design of a stored program. Gesture recognition avoids the usage of keyboards and mouse for any action. It can be classified as 2D and 3D gesture recognition technologies. 2D gesture recognition makes use of a camera-enabled device.
  • In gesture recognition, an invisible infrared light is beamed on the individual standing in front of the camera. This light is then reflected back to the camera, from where it is sent to a gesture recognition IC. The IC, with the aid of gesture recognition software, then creates a depth map of the images received and responds appropriately to the movements in front of the camera. 2D gesture recognition offers a user-friendly environment between a device and an individual. It is a cost-effective gesture recognition technique for interaction.
  • In 2018, the global 2D Gesture Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 0.32 during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global 2D Gesture Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 2D Gesture Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Intel
  • Cognitec Systems
  • ArcSoft
  • Qualcomm Technologies
  • Thalmic Labs
  • Microchip Technology
  • Advanced Micro Devices
  • Elliptic Laboratories
  • CogniVue Corporation
  • PointGrab
  • Irisguard
  • Pyreos

  • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    2D Gesture Recognition Market by Types:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Service

  • 2D Gesture Recognition Market by Applications:

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
  • Healthcare
  • Telecom and IT
  • Government and Public Utilities
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Retail

  • The study objectives of 2D Gesture Recognition Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the 2D Gesture Recognition Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key 2D Gesture Recognition manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    2D Gesture Recognition Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: 2D Gesture Recognition Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: 2D Gesture Recognition Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: 2D Gesture Recognition Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: 2D Gesture Recognition Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

