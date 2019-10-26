 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2019-2025 Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 26, 2019

Advanced

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Advanced Distribution Management Systems industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Advanced Distribution Management Systems market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market:

  • An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.
  • The market size of ADMS has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving smart grid and the emergence of technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage management system, and energy management system. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China has increased the demand for energy in these regions. Also, the demand for affordable and reliable energy has forced the utilities to upgrade to advanced technologies and enhance their electric and distribution network, thereby driving the adoption of ADMS.
  • In 2018, the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • ABB Group
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • S&C Electric Company
  • General Electric Company
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Indra Sistemas
  • Survalent Technology
  • Capgemini Consulting
  • Siemens SE
  • Advanced Control Systems
  • Open Systems International
  • ETAP/ Operation Technology

  • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market by Types:

  • Software
  • Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance)

  • Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market by Applications:

  • Energy and Utilities
  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Manufacturing
  • Defense and Government
  • Infrastructure
  • Healthcare
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Others

  • The study objectives of Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key Advanced Distribution Management Systems manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Advanced Distribution Management Systems Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Advanced Distribution Management Systems Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

