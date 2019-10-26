2019-2025 Aircraft Leasing Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

“Aircraft Leasing Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Aircraft Leasing industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Aircraft Leasing market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14440870

About Aircraft Leasing Market:

Aircraft leasing is a technique where the airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and other aircraft operators. Over the last few years, several airlines companies have switched to aircraft leasing for their operations to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts. Owing to this, the market for aircraft lessor have grown significantly. Aircraft leasing is mainly of two type: wet leasing and dry leasing. However, wet leasing aircraft are procure for shorter period of time, whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major buyers of the aircraft leasing are the big airlines, financial investors and others. However, these buyers mainly go for the OEMs or from the leasing companies.

The aircraft leasing industry is one of the most recognized industries in Ireland over the past 4 decades. In the recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft has been increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2017. This has shown that there is a complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global market.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Aircraft Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Leasing development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

AerCap

Air Lease Corporation

BOC Aviation

GECAS

BBAM

CIT Commercial Air

Aviation Capital Group

Boeing Capital Corporation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

International Lease Finance Corporation

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14440870 Aircraft Leasing Market by Types:

Dry Leasing

Wet Leasing

Aircraft Leasing Market by Applications:

Wide Body

Narrow Body