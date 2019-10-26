2019-2025 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

“Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market:

Automotive industry metal parts are components or parts that made of metal materials of automotives and plastic parts are made of plastic materials.

Growing demand for vehicles coupled with abundant raw metal material availability are the key factors for the growth of automotive metal parts and plastic parts globally, also plastics are majorly processed into automotive components and parts owing to their ease of manufacturing, possible sourcing from renewable raw materials and relative ease of improved design.

In 2018, the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Magna

Denso

Aisin Group

ZF

Faurecia

Hyundai Mobis

Bosch

GW Plastics

Araymond

National Plastic Technologies

Novares

EG Industries

Hubner

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Metal Parts

Plastic Parts

Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market by Applications:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles