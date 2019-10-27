 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2019-2025 Digital English Language Learning Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 27, 2019

Digital

Digital English Language Learning Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Digital English Language Learning industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Digital English Language Learning market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14454519

About Digital English Language Learning Market:

  • English is spoken by more than one billion people worldwide and is the second most popular language to learn after Mandarin. ELT programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools.
  • Increased number of student enrollment for graduate schools to English speaking countries iIconsidered to be the primary contributor to the growth of this market. In the higher education segment, universities in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada require applicants to pass language tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS). In an attempt to excel in these tests students are compelled to enroll in private English language training (ELT) institutions. This development has led to significant demand for ELT in countries like India and China, where each year, the number of graduates moving to countries like UK and US for advanced studies is growing at a notable rate. This rise in the number of English language learners will augment the growth of the global digital English language learning market during the forecast period.
  • The global digital English language learning market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional manufacturers. With international players increasing their footprint in the market, regional manufacturers are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further due to the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and increasing number of M&A.
  • In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next several years. Countries in the region have started introducing formal English language education from the first year of junior secondary schools. Countries such as China and South Korea are keen on increasing English language skills among students. As a result, these countries are investing heavily in English language courses, making them the top revenue contributors globally. Also, the rise in the number of students migrating to western countries such as the US and the UK is another factor contributing to the growth of the English learning market in the region.
  • In 2018, the global Digital English Language Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Digital English Language Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital English Language Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Berlitz Languages
  • Pearson ELT
  • Sanako Corporation
  • EF Education First
  • inlingua
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
  • LearnCube
  • McGraw-Hill Education
  • Onwards Learning
  • OKpanda
  • Oxford University Press
  • Rosetta Stone
  • Transparent Language
  • Voxy

  • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14454519

    Digital English Language Learning Market by Types:

  • On-premise
  • Cloud based

  • Digital English Language Learning Market by Applications:

  • Academic
  • Non-academic

  • The study objectives of Digital English Language Learning Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Digital English Language Learning Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key Digital English Language Learning manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14454519

    Digital English Language Learning Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Digital English Language Learning Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Digital English Language Learning Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Digital English Language Learning Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Digital English Language Learning Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Digital English Language Learning Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Digital English Language Learning Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email Id: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports: Medicinal Cannabis Market 2019-2024 By Organization Size & Share, Key Suppliers, Industry Developments, Distribution, Competitive landscape, and Market Consumption Status Available at Industry Research Biz
    Global Smoked Fish Market Size & Share 2019 By Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026
    Global Chain Hoist Market 2019 Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Factors, Demands, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast
    Air Mattress Pump Market 2019: Global Size, Industry Share, Outlook, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunity Analysis till 2026
    DTC Genetic Testing Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Size, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2024: Absolute Reports

    Folding Wheelchairs Market Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast to 2024

    Modular Drawer Market Share & Size 2019 – Global Industry Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

    Legalized Cannabis Market Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast to 2024

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.