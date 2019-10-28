2019-2025 Fourth Party Logistics Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

“Fourth Party Logistics Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Fourth Party Logistics industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Fourth Party Logistics market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Fourth Party Logistics Market:

Logistics can be defined as the management of acquiring, storing, and transporting of resources to its final destination. Fourth party logistics is the most innovative form of outsourcing and has rapidly been gaining popularity since past few years. The fourth party logistics also has a lot to offer in the management of inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand driven logistics, and global orchestrator

In 2018, the global Fourth Party Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Fourth Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fourth Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

C.H Robinson Worldwide

Accenture Consulting

XPO Logistics

4PL Insights

Panalpina World Transport (Holding)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Global4PL Supply Chain Services

4PL Group

Logistics Plus

CEVA Logistics

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Fourth Party Logistics Market by Applications:

Sea Food & Meat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Dairy Products

Oils & Beverages