2019 Active Geofencing Market Shows Important Factors of Industry, Top Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

Geofencing is a technology that defines a virtual boundary around a real-world geographical area. In doing so, a radius of interest is established that can trigger an action in a geo-enabled phone or other portable electronic device.

The use of smartphones has enabled small- and medium-scale businesses to reach out to customers visiting their premises. Access to applications, like Google Earth, has allowed people to know about the nearby places. A small business uses geofencing to let the customers in the locality know about its new products and offers and retain them, if they visit the locality. The demand in this segment is increasing, particularly in developed and emerging countries, mainly in urban areas.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Samsung

Bluedot Innovation

Gimbal

Verve

Radar Labs

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Active Geofencing Market by Types:

Fixed

Mobile

Active Geofencing Market by Applications:

BFSI

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Defense and Military

Industrial Manufacturing

Others