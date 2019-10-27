2019 Cloud-based Database Security Market Shows Important Factors of Industry, Top Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

“Cloud-based Database Security Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Cloud-based Database Security industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Cloud-based Database Security market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Cloud-based Database Security Market:

Database security concerns the use of a broad range of information security controls to protect databases (potentially including the data, the database applications or stored functions, the database systems, the database servers and the associated network links) against compromises of their confidentiality, integrity and availability. It involves various types or categories of controls, such as technical, procedural/administrative and physical. Database security is a specialist topic within the broader realms of computer security, information security and risk management.

According to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region, and account for over 90% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services.

While enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Database Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Database Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Database Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

