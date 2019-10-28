2019 Digital Publishing for Education Market Shows Important Factors of Industry, Top Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

Digital publishing is the use of the electronic or online method to publish any book, magazine, and catalog, and develop digital libraries. Digital publishing in the education sector creates content that can be accessed across devices, operating systems, and classroom and off-campus environments. The global publishing market is witnessing continuous growth with rising awareness and importance of education across the globe. Growing demand for quality content is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of global publishing market.

The emergence of new technologies in digital publishing for education sector is one of the key factors having a positive impact on the growth of the digital publishing market for the education sector. manufacturers are steadily incorporating new technologies such as Big Data, cloud computing, and social media to enhance student performance. Also, they offer online and mobile platforms to enable the students to perform wide range of activities. The high demand for online platforms will enable the development of innovative digital products in the digital textbook publishers market.

The digital publishing market for the education sector is moderately populated owing to the presence of several international and regional manufacturers. Digital publishers are competing intensely in terms of aggressive pricing, bundling, efficient delivery services, and promotional strategies. To attain competitive advantage in the digital textbook publishers market, manufacturers are focusing on offering differentiated product offerings. Competitors in the digital textbook publishers market are also engaging in M&A to strengthen their customer base and enhance the product offerings.

In 2018, the global Digital Publishing for Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Georg von Holtzbrinck

Hachette Livre

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning

John Wiley & Sons

Oxford University Press

Thomson Reuters

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Textual

Graphical

Video

Audio

Simulation

Digital Publishing for Education Market by Applications:

K-12

Higher education segment

Corporate/skill based segment