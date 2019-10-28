2019 Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Shows Important Factors of Industry, Top Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

“Food & Beverage Disinfection Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Food & Beverage Disinfection industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Food & Beverage Disinfection market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Food & Beverage Disinfection Market:

On the basis of type, the technology segment accounted for a larger market share in 2017, followed by the chemical segment. Technologies such as UV radiation is increasingly adopted by food & beverage manufacturers as an effective, cost-efficient, and safe disinfection technology. It is used either separately or in combination with other technologies to enhance its efficacy. Ozonation, which is another popular disinfection technology, is gaining traction in the food & beverage disinfection market, due to its effectiveness in the food packaging industry. Due to these factors, the market for the technology segment of food & beverage disinfection market accounted for a larger share.

On the basis of end use, the food & beverage disinfection market is segmented into the food industry and beverage industry. The beverage industry accounted for the larger market share in 2017. A majority of the disinfection equipment and chemicals available in the market are manufactured commercially to carry out the disinfection of water, as it is a major sector. Water disinfection is a stringent requirement in the beverage industry. Water used in the production of beverages as well as used in bottled water undergoes disinfection mainly through the use of UV technology. These factors have led to the tremendous growth of the concerned market, globally.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market. The application of disinfection equipment is estimated to increase at a high rate, due to the increasing food safety concerns. The rapid growth of the food processing sector in this region is expected to result in the increase in the number of food processing units, which is further projected to boost the demand for food & beverage disinfection equipment and chemicals.

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

