2019 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market Shows Important Factors of Industry, Top Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

“Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Internet of Vehicles (IoV) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) helps a vehicle to connect to the nearby vehicle or other traffic infrastructure using a wireless network. Through this technology the vehicles send floating data to the base area located at long distances. It helps the user to locate the vehicle as well as the ones around. In addition to it, the vehicles detect the speed and distance of the nearby vehicle and manage self-speed accordingly.

Factors such as rising internet penetration, growth associated with connected devices, increase in presence of automation solutions in automotive industry, introduction of Logistics4.0, drive the internet of vehicle market growth. However, inefficiency in determining the exact vehicle position and loss of floating data due to obstacles are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Ford Motor

Texas Instruments

Audi

Intel

SAP

NXP Semiconductors

Apple

Google

IBM

Cisco Systems

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

NFC

Other

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market by Applications:

Vehicle-To-Vehicle

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

Others