2019 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market Shows Important Factors of Industry, Top Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 26, 2019

Internet

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Internet of Vehicles (IoV) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market:

  • Internet of Vehicles (IoV) helps a vehicle to connect to the nearby vehicle or other traffic infrastructure using a wireless network. Through this technology the vehicles send floating data to the base area located at long distances. It helps the user to locate the vehicle as well as the ones around. In addition to it, the vehicles detect the speed and distance of the nearby vehicle and manage self-speed accordingly.
  • Factors such as rising internet penetration, growth associated with connected devices, increase in presence of automation solutions in automotive industry, introduction of Logistics4.0, drive the internet of vehicle market growth. However, inefficiency in determining the exact vehicle position and loss of floating data due to obstacles are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
  • In 2018, the global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) development in United States, Europe and China.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Ford Motor
  • Texas Instruments
  • Audi
  • Intel
  • SAP
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Apple
  • Google
  • IBM
  • Cisco Systems

  • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market by Types:

  • Bluetooth
  • Cellular
  • Wi-Fi
  • NFC
  • Other

  • Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market by Applications:

  • Vehicle-To-Vehicle
  • Vehicle-To-Infrastructure
  • Others

  • The study objectives of Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key Internet of Vehicles (IoV) manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

