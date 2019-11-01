2019 Linalool Market by Top Manufacturers, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Global "Linalool Market" report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Linalool including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

About Linalool:

Linalool is a terpenoid alcohol found naturally in a variety of plants, flowers and spices. It is a natural substance, a terpenoid alcohol that is biosynthesized as d-, l- or dl-Linalool by a host of plants, specifically many herbs, spices and fruits. Linalool has been produced for many years in high volumes, either from natural precursors or through total chemical synthesis. It is used in vitamin E synthesis, added to processed food and beverages, to perfumes, cosmetics and soaps as well as to household detergents and waxes for its flavouring and fragrant properties.

Globally, the largest producing area of linalool is USA. Europe and China are also major producing area of linalool. The largest suppliers of linalool in the EMEA region are Symrise, BASF, DSM and NHU, which takes a combined share of 86.80% in 2017. The production and consumption of linalool are both concentrated. The major customer in the industry are Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF and Symrise.

Linalool has been produced for many years in high volumes, either from natural precursors or through total chemical synthesis. It is used in vitamin E synthesis, added to processed food and beverages, to perfumes, cosmetics and soaps as well as to household detergents and waxes for its flavouring and fragrant properties. Fragrance is the major market of linalool. In 2017, fragrance takes 78.73% of EMEA consumption market of linalool. Linalool is also used traditionally for stored-food pest control and to synthesis medicine.

The worldwide market for Linalool is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 12300 million US$ in 2024, from 9980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Linalool in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.